Kerry councillor wants in-store facilities to remove unwanted packaging and plastics

Oct 25, 2021 11:10 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald (Fianna Fáil) Castleisland area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
A Kerry County Councillor wants all supermarkets and grocery stores to provide on-site facilities to remove unwanted packaging and plastics.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald raised the issue at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

He wants a facility to be introduced where customers can remove unwanted packaging and plastics from goods on-site and make them available for recycling.

He is urging Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan to consider bringing in legislation for such facilities.

