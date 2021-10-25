Kerry councillor wants in-store facilities to remove unwanted packaging and plastics

A Kerry County Councillor wants all supermarkets and grocery stores to provide on-site facilities to remove unwanted packaging and plastics.

Fianna Fáil councillor Fionnán Fitzgerald raised the issue at the monthly meeting of Kerry County Council.

He wants a facility to be introduced where customers can remove unwanted packaging and plastics from goods on-site and make them available for recycling.

He is urging Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan to consider bringing in legislation for such facilities.