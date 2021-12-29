House prices in Kerry increase by 9.5% in 2021

House prices in the county increased by 9.5% in 2021 according to the end of year house price report from property website Daft.ie.

The average cost of a house in the county now stands at €229,574.

This is a slight decrease of 0.8% in the last quarter of the year.

The average asking price of a 3 bed semi detached house in Kerry was €157,000 an increase of 15.4%, while a two bed terraced house was €107,000 an increase of 6.1%.

The report also outlines that there were 78 new homes purchased in Kerry in 2021 a 44% increase on 2020.