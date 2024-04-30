Today is May Eve - a day full of tradition.

Jim O'Connor from Asdee is encouraging people to keep these traditions alive.

He follows the custom of blessing his home, farm and animals with holy water.

Traditionally the 1st of May was said to be a time when fairies, or Sídhe, were particularly active, so many traditions were for protection from supernatural forces, particularly to protect livestock.

Mr O'Connor says the practice of shaking holy water has been in his family and his wider community for generations: