Advertisement
News

May Eve - a day full of tradition

Apr 30, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
May Eve - a day full of tradition
Share this article

Today is May Eve - a day full of tradition.

Jim O'Connor from Asdee is encouraging people to keep these traditions alive.

He follows the custom of blessing his home, farm and animals with holy water.

Advertisement

Traditionally the 1st of May was said to be a time when fairies, or Sídhe, were particularly active, so many traditions were for protection from supernatural forces, particularly to protect livestock.

Mr O'Connor says the practice of shaking holy water has been in his family and his wider community for generations:

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Kenmare business sees annual rates bill increase from €15,000 to €63,000
Advertisement
Unaccompanied Kerry learner driver caught with no insurance, tax, or NCT
24 patients waiting on trolleys in University Hospital Kerry
Advertisement

Recommended

Kenmare business sees annual rates bill increase from €15,000 to €63,000
Unaccompanied Kerry learner driver caught with no insurance, tax, or NCT
Tralee Green Party candidate wants extension for business grant
Rossbeigh councillor wants low cost, serviced sites for people to build their own homes
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus