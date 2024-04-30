Advertisement
Kerry in either Group 3 or 4 for All Ireland series

Apr 30, 2024 15:39 By radiokerrysport
Kerry in either Group 3 or 4 for All Ireland series
Kerry GAA's Sean O'Shea. Photo: David Corkey/Radio Kerry Sport
The draw has been made for the Sam Maguire Group stages.

Depending on the result of the Munster Final, Kerry will be in either Group 3 or 4 of the championship

If Kerry win Munster they will face the loser of the Leinster Final between Dublin and Louth as well as Monaghan and Meath

If Kerry are beaten by Clare in the Munster Final, the kingdom will face the Ulster Final winner of Donegal or Armagh along with Tyrone and Cork.

Regardless of the result of the Munster Final, Kerry will be at home in the opening round to either Monaghan or Cork on the weekend of May 18/19

If Kerry win Munster, they will be away to Meath in Round 2, if they lose in Munster they will be away to Tyrone in the 2nd round

And the neutral game in Round 3 will pit Kerry against Louth or Dublin in the event of a Munster win, while a Munster defeat will have Kerry against either Donegal or Armagh on Neutral ground

