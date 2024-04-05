The Tánaiste Micheal Martin has said retaining the ten seats Fianna Fáil has on Kerry County council is the target for the party in Junes local election.

Mr Martin canvassed in Dingle, Milltown and Castleisland today where he said the party also needs to make a come back in South Kerry when it comes to Dáil representation.

Speaking in Milltown where he canvassed with Cllr Mike O Shea, Mr Martin said issues on the doors are centering around housing, immigration and local services for disabled children.

He said maintaining the ten seats achieved in 2019 will be a tough challenge.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin says the party may try to pull in a second TD in the five-seat Kerry constituency in the next general election, alongside current Kerry TD and Education Minister Norma Foley.