Fianna Fáil to hold Tralee MD local election convention

Dec 12, 2023 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Fianna Fáil will be holding a convention for the Tralee Municipal District area next Monday night with three nominated candidates going for two positions in next year’s local elections.

In what is the only contested convention for the party in the county, three people have been nominated for next year’s local elections.

In a surprise move, the National Constituency Committee has opted for a two candidate strategy for the party in Tralee.

Fianna Fáil has always run at least three candidates in the Tralee area.

Sitting councillor Mikey Sheehy, Anne O'Sullivan and Dermot Weeshie Lynch will go before members for in a vote for the two positions on the night in the Brandon Hotel.

Ms O’Sullivan is a teacher who currently works in Minister Norma Foley’s constituency office.

Dermot Lynch served as treasurer of the Kerry County Board, is the current treasurer of the Munster Council of the GAA, and hails from Annascaul.

The convention for the Killarney and Castleisland Local Electoral Areas are also being held on the night but only one candidate has been nominated in each case, current Cllr Niall Kelleher in Killarney and Cllr Fionnán Fitzgerald in Castleisland.

 

