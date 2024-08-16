The average price of buying home in Kerry increased by 3% in the 12 months to June 2024.

That’s according to data contained in the latest CSO Residential Property Price Index.

The report shows that the average price of dwelling in Kerry, on the residential property market was €245,000 up from €237,750, in the year to June.

Homes in the county with a V93 (Killarney) eircode remain the most expensive in Kerry.

They rose by 7% in the year to June, to on average €290,000, up from €270,000.

Dwellings in the V23 area (Cahersiveen) increased by 11.5% to €258,000.

In the (Tralee) V92 eircode, the average cost of a house was €227,500, an 8% rise in the 12 months to June.

The V31 eircode (Listowel) is the least expensive in Kerry, at a median price of €200,000; a slight increase on last year (€199,500).

The report shows homes with a P51 eircode (including Rathmore, Gneeveguilla and Ballydesmond) cost on average just over €237,000 (237,250).

Meanwhile, across the county bounds, the average price of homes with a V94 eircode – which includes Abbeyfeale, Mountcollins and Foynes – was €285,000.