Reach Group closes office section of Ballinskelligs plant

Jan 17, 2025 13:06 By radiokerrynews
Reach Delpac which operates a coffee cup manufacturing facility in Ballinskelligs has announced the closure of its office there.

It's understood a number of positions will be made redundant but that the main manufacturing facility is unaffected by the decision.

Reach Packaging, which is a subsidiary of the Mediahuis group that also owns Independent newspapers including The Kerryman newspaper bought the plant in 2021.

According to statement to Radio Kerry News, Reach Group says it's announcing the office closure as part of its plan to sustain the business into the future and will have no impact on the cup production facility at Ballinskelligs which has seen job growth and investment over the past three years.

Reach employs six staff in the production facility.

The company says there will be a small number of staff impacted by this change in sales support, procurement, in-house sales and graphic design.

Reach's core office team is being centralised to  its office in Rathcoole, Dublin. It's understood there will be redundancies as well as remote working positions as part of the move.

 

 

