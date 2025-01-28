Advertisement
Kerry Thinks 2025

Jan 28, 2025
Kerry Thinks 2025
As 2025 starts we want to get your thoughts on what you consider to be the important priorities for Kerry in the year ahead – do they include housing, the economy, healthcare or climate change?

Maybe it's infrastructure or crime - or all of the above?

Have your say in our Kerry Thinks poll.

We want to get everyone’s views, in particular, members of Kerry’s newest communities.

We’ll be sharing the findings on Kerry Today with Jerry O'Sullivan in the coming weeks with community groups, business organisations, politicians, and other members of civil society.

Closing date to take part in the survey is Tuesday, January 28th.

Kerry Thinks on Radio Kerry is funded by Coimisiún na Meán with the television licence fee.

If you're on our app click here to take the survey

