Healy-Raes want to fight for Kerry from within government

Jan 15, 2025 13:15 By radiokerrynews
Deputy Michael and Danny Healy Rae want to fight for Kerry from within government.

The independent deputies made the comments this morning on the announcement that a deal had been reached to support Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael along with the Regional Independent Group in the formation of the new government.

As part of the deal Michael Healy Rae confirmed that he will take up a junior ministerial role in the incoming administration.

Deputy Danny Healy Rae said the programme for government will deliver for the people of Kerry

