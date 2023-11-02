Wedding Suppliers

The Kerry Wedding Show is an Independent Wedding exhibition, organised by Radio Kerry Events. The show has been running since 2009 and won the Best Wedding Exhibition in Ireland at the Irish Wedding Awards in 2018 & 2019. The Kerry Wedding Show offers Wedding Suppliers the opportunity to exhibit products and services in a neutral venue (INEC, Killarney) to couples and bridal parties visiting.

Details for Wedding Suppliers wishing to Exhibit https://www.radiokerry.ie/kwsdetails

Details and links to the online Booking Form for Wedding Suppliers wishing to secure a space at the 2024 Kerry Wedding Show https://www.radiokerry.ie/kerry-wedding-show-exhibitors

Visiting Brides, Grooms, Bridal Parties, Families of the Bridal Party

Visitor Tickets

Book your visitor tickets online

