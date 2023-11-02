Advertisement
2024 Kerry Wedding Show

Nov 2, 2023 16:04 By melanie
2024 Kerry Wedding Show
2024 Kerry Wedding Show at the Gleneagle INEC Arena Killarney

Wedding Suppliers

The Kerry Wedding Show is an Independent Wedding exhibition, organised by Radio Kerry Events. The show has been running since 2009 and won the Best Wedding Exhibition in Ireland at the Irish Wedding Awards in 2018 & 2019. The Kerry Wedding Show offers Wedding Suppliers the opportunity to exhibit products and services in a neutral venue (INEC, Killarney) to couples and bridal parties visiting.

Details for Wedding Suppliers wishing to Exhibit https://www.radiokerry.ie/kwsdetails

Details and links to the online Booking Form for Wedding Suppliers wishing to secure a space at the 2024 Kerry Wedding Show https://www.radiokerry.ie/kerry-wedding-show-exhibitors

 

Visiting Brides, Grooms, Bridal Parties, Families of the Bridal Party

Join us for the most exciting wedding event of the year - the Kerry Wedding Show 2024! Happening on Sun Jan 28 2024, this in-person extravaganza is your one-stop-shop for all things wedding. From stunning venues to exquisite dresses, we've got it all covered!

The Kerry Wedding Show will take place at Gleneagle INEC Arena at Muckross Road, Killarney. Our show brings together the finest wedding vendors and experts in the region. Discover the latest trends, get inspired by breathtaking displays, and connect with top-notch professionals who will help make your dream wedding a reality.

Whether you're a bride-to-be, groom, or part of the wedding party, there's something for everyone at the Kerry Wedding Show 2024. Explore a wide range of services, including photography, floral arrangements, catering, entertainment, and much more.

Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to plan your perfect day. Mark your calendars and get ready to immerse yourself in the world of weddings. Join us at the Kerry Wedding Show 2024 and let us help you create memories that will last a lifetime!

Visitor Tickets

Book your visitor tickets online 

Social Media

Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to find out more about the event

