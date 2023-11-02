Irish Rambling House November 2023

Pull up your sugán chairs my friends beside the fireside glow

And let’s go back to how it was in the Ireland of long ‘go.

The Irish Rambling House returns to the Siamsa Tire stage on Wednesday November 29th with special guests Sean O’Sé and Elle Marie O Dwyer.

Joining the Rambling House cast of storytellers, Irish dancers are Caroline O Callaghan and John Kinsella.

Book now for a fantastic evening of social history with songs, stories and side-splitting laughs!

Call Siamsa Tire 066 7123055 or book on siamsatire.com