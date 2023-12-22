Kerry Heroes of 2023

Radio Kerry and Fexco have joined forces to honour our Kerry Heroes of 2023

The effect of ongoing global challenges in 2023 continue and through it all many individuals and groups have shown outstanding community spirit, courage, vision and leadership.

Their positivity and can do attitude has kept us going, their actions move us in many ways. These local heroes make us proud to be from Kerry and, as 2023 comes to a close, Radio Kerry and Fexco want to honour them.

Over the last month listeners to Radio Kerry were invited to nominate the individuals or groups they considered made them proudest to be from Kerry over the last year.

The awards are sponsored by Fexco and the 8 recipients received a specially commissioned piece by Louis Mulcahy

Lynne Fenton

Lynne Fenton, along with Liz Fenton and Deirdre O Callaghan were nominated for a Kerry Heroes 2023 Award for the support they showed the Fenton Toms family after a devastating house fire

Louise Quill

Louise Quill was nominated for a Kerry Heroes 2023 award for her work with the Tir na n Og orphanage in Tanzania. To find out more about the organisation visit: https://tirnanogchildrensfoundation.com/

Crotta O'Neills

The Crotta O'Neills hurlers were nominated for a Kerry Heroes 2023 Award for bringing a 55 year wait to an end and winning the County Hurling Final

Billy Browne

Billy Browne from Killorglin was nominated for a Kerry Heroes 2023 Award for the exceptional care he showed to his late son Conor which facilitated him to be cared for at home

Paddy Kevane

Paddy Kevane was nominated for a Kerry Heroes 2023 Award for the work he does with St Vincent de Paul, Meals on Wheels and MABS

Kerry Social Farming Project

Participants and host farmers in the Kerry Social Farming project were nominated for a Kerry Heroes 2023 Award for the difference they make in our community

Deirdre Fitzgerald

Deirdre Fitzgerald and the staff at the O Connell Adult Centre in Caherciveen were recognised for the support they give to those returning to education

Ryan Griffin

Ryan Griffin from Waterville was nominated by listeners for his silver medal win at the Special Olympics

The Awards