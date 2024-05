Kingdom hurlers unchanged

Kerry are unchanged for Round 3 of the Joe McDonagh Cup.

The Kingdom take on Laois in Tralee at 3 tomorrow.

Team:

Louis Dee

Evan Murphy

Flor McCarthy

Eric Leen

Daithí Griffin

Fionán Mackessy

Kyle O’Connor

Darragh Shanahan

Ronan Walsh

Colin Walsh

Niall Mulcahy

Killian Hayes

Luke Crowley

Maurice O’ Connor

Michael Leane

Subs:

Diarmuid Quirke

Bill Keane

Brandon Barrett

Dan Goggin

Dara Kearney

Darragh Reen

David Woulfe

Gavin Dooley

Morgan Madden

Tom Doyle

Tomás O’ Connor