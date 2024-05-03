Advertisement
Over 200 litter complaints made Kerry County Council during first quarter

May 3, 2024 09:23 By radiokerrynews
Over 200 litter complaints made Kerry County Council during first quarter
Illegal dumping at the top of the Maum, on the L-2026 Castleisland to Listowel road on Sunday. Image from Cllr Charlie Farrelly's Facebook page
Over 200 litter complaints were made to Kerry County Council during the first quarter of the year.

That’s according to figures compiled to the council, which were presented to members.

The figures outline the number of complaints, fines issued and court prosecutions for environmental matters.

218 litter complaints were made and investigated by the council between January and the end of March.

27 fines were issued on foot of these complaints, nine of which have been paid to date.

There were also two court convictions during that time, totaling €900.

Last year, there were seven court convictions relating to littering, totaling over €4,300.

During the first quarter of this year, Kerry County Council also investigated 98 waste complaints, along with 41 water complaints.

The council also investigated a further six air complaints during the same period.

