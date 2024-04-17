Advertisement
Kerry County Councillor wants "harder" fines for littering

Apr 17, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry County Councillor wants "harder" fines for littering
Photo: Pixabay
A Kerry County Councillor says the fines issued for littering convictions "wouldn't frighten the daylights out of anyone".

Councillor Jackie Healy-Rae was addressing the monthly meeting of the council.

He brought a motion highlighting, what he called, the "very small amount of money" generated by litter convictions.

Kerry County Council obtained seven convictions under the Litter Pollution Act last year, and received 4,395 euro in fines, or 628 euro per conviction.

Councillor for the Castleisland-Corca Dhuibhne Municipal District, Jackie Healy-Rae claimed fines of this size are not enough to deter litter louts.

He said an attitude change is needed and that people should get the message "you'll be hit hard" if you are convicted of littering.

Council management said they were unable to isolate the costs of the litter cases, because they were carried out by the council's law agents and Environment Department as part of in-house day-to-day work.

Cllr Healy Rae said he couldn't believe the "good work" done to obtain these convictions would be covered by the fines received.

