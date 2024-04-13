An Independent councillor has slammed Kerry County Council for the condition of the bus stop in Farranfore.

At the recent Castleisland-Corca Dhuibne MD meeting, Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae asked the council to provide money from the Bus Stop Enhancement fund to upgrade the facility in Farranfore.

This was seconded by Fianna Fáil councillor, Fionnán Fitzgerald.

Advertisement

In response, Kerry County Council advised it is carrying out a condition survey of all existing bus stops in the county.

Speaking at the recent Castleisland-Corca Dhuibne MD meeting, Cllr Jackie Healy-Rae said he’d like to challenge anyone to find a worse bus stop in the county than Farranfore.

He described it as non-existent and said people from Brittany and elsewhere flying into Kerry Airport would have a job finding the bus stop for Killarney - because he claims, they’d be looking for a brown rusty nail of a sign up on a wall.

Advertisement

Cllr Healy-Rae added all people want for the bus stop in Farranfore is two new signs and a shelter to stand in under from the rain; adding what’s currently there is a safety hazard and a disgrace.

In response, the council advised a condition survey is being carried out on existing bus stops in the county.

Meanwhile, workshops are arranged between the National Transport Authority (NTA) , Bus Éireann, Local Link and council engineers.

Advertisement

This will consider the 97 bus stop locations in Kerry, including Farranfore.

The council says a number of criteria will be used to prioritise and identify future works.

It added that the full list of proposed bus stop locations will be brought to MD members over the coming months.