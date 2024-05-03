TD calls on Government to prove it’s serious about Kerry health services

A Kerry TD has challenged the Government to prove they are serious about health services in Kerry.

Sinn Féin Justice spokesperson Pa Daly was reacting to a number of capital project requests for the county, including a minor injuries clinic at UHK, extra surgeries and beds for orthopedics and respite beds.

He says Kerry is a county with a high degree of isolation and an aging population and this creates challenges.

Deputy Daly says services in UHK and within the county are underfunded and under constant pressure.

He believes the situation can be turned around and these capital project requests are very much part of the solution.