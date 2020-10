There was mixed fortunes for both Kerry sides in SSE Airtricity League Shield Action today.

The Kerry U15s enjoyed a 3-1 win over Wexford in Killarney.

Padraig Harnett was watching:

Kerry under 15’s manager is Danny Diggins.

Meanwhile the Under 17s twice drew level in a 4-2 defeat on the road to Carlow/Kilkenny

Their boss is Brendan Moloney: