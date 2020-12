The Underage National Leagues have been postponed once more.

Kerry were due to play this weekend in the U13s, 15s, 17s and 19s but matches are off on Government guidance.

The FAI say they “had felt that the broader new Level 3 COVID-19 guidelines issued by Government would allow for the resumption as it had done before the Level 5 lockdown but it has been made clear to us that this is not the case.“