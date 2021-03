Two men remain in Garda custody at Killarney garda station following the discovery of an arms dump in South Kerry.

The Special Detective Unit, local gardaí and Army troops raided a location near Sneem yesterday.

They found guns, ammunition and bomb parts, and arrested two men – one in his fifties, the other in his twenties.

Kerry Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin says it’s a reminder that Ireland’s history of armed violence hasn’t gone away.