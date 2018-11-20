Killarney Plaza 15 Premier
Killorglin 3-1 Park
Tuesday Local Badminton Fixtures & Results
Agri Auto Parts Ladies League Div 3 Killarney 3 Listowel 3 Listowel won on sets 7-6Advanced Cleaning Supplies Men’s League Div 4 Listowel 6 Ballyheigue 0 Advanced...
Tuesday Local Soccer Fixtures & Results
Killarney Plaza 15 Premier Killorglin 3-1 Park
Tuesday Local Basketball Fixtures & Results
LEESTRAND U17 DIV 1 GIRLS: KCYMS 17 Gneeveguilla 41LEESTRAND U14 DIV 2 BOYS POOL 2: Ballybunion Wildcats 36 St Brendans 45LEESTRAND U14 DIV 3...
Weeshie Fogarty: The Heart and Voice of the Kingdom – November 19th, 2018
Radio Kerry’s beloved broadcaster Weeshie Fogarty died yesterday at the age of 77. Many voices paid tribute on this morning’s Kerry Today including Mícheál...
Call for Moratorium on Wind Farm Developments – November 16th, 2018
Concluding Jerry’s series on wind energy, today he spoke to Cllr John Joe Culloty who says that there should be a moratorium on all...
West Limerick Town That’s Being Likened to Magaluf – November 16th, 2018
West Limerick county councillor Richard O’Donoghue spoke to Jerry about the situation in Rathkeale. People living in the town have called for an increased...