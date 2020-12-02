IT Tralee GAA expresses disappointment with latest training restrictions

There’s disappointment among players and management at the Institute of Technology Tralee, as the GAA’s COVID Advisory Group has not allowed third level training to resume.

Despite the lifting of restrictions by the government, the advisory group says GAA trainings are not permitted to take place at third level, despite the return of other team sports such as soccer and rugby.

As of December 1st, underage and adult team trainings can take place in the Republic on a non-contact basis in pods of up to 15.

People can also train individually in gyms.

The GAA’s COVID Advisory Group informed third level institutions earlier that games are not permitted to take place at third level under the latest government restrictions.

In addition, as it is recommended that higher education should remain primarily online, no training sessions are permitted in third level institutions in either jurisdiction until further notice.

However, GAA Officer with IT Tralee Eamon Fitzgerald says this news is very disappointing.

It’s understood that HE GAA has submitted a request to government and the GAA COVID Advisory Group to classify the third level championships as elite in order to provide clubs with certainty.

A decision on this is expected by the end of next week.