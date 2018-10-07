Sunday Afternoon Local GAA Results

All-Ireland 60 by 30 Handball
Over 35 A Singles Final
Dominick Lynch, Glenbeigh lost to David Hope, Offaly 21-12 21-11
County Senior Hurling League Division 2 Final
Causeway 3-15 St.Brendan’s 3-6
Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship semi final sponsored by Bunkers Bar & Restaurant Killorglin
Laune Rangers 0-11 Beaufort 0-8
Rangers into first Final since 2013
Moran’s of Dingle West Kerry Senior Football Championship Semi-Final
Lispole 0-9 Annascaul 1-16
Bernard O’Callaghan Memorial North Kerry Senior Football Championship
Sponsored by McMunn’s Bar and Restaurant Ballybunion
Round 1
Ballylongford 1-17 Tarbert 1-21 after extra time
North Kerry U13 Tommy Madden Football Tournament
Moyvane 5-10 Ballydonoghue 2-7
Emmets 1-5 Ballyduff 3-6
U16 Championship
Div 1-Ballyduff 3-8 Knock Brosna Duagh 1-14
Div 2-St.Senans 1-14 Ballydonoghue Bally Asdee 0-12
East Kerry Football
U14 Championship sponsored by M.D O’Shea Killarney
Dr Crokes 3-11 Fossa 1-05
Firies 3-07 Killarney Legion 3-10
Currow 1-13 Rathmore 2-11
Gneeveguilla 2-08 Spa 2-09