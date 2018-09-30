Sunday Afternoon Local GAA Results

County U21 Hurling Championship Semi Final
Kenmare/Kilgarvan 2-18 Crotta O’Neill’s 3-16
Rhyno Quality Feeds North Kerry Under 16 B Hurling Championship Final
Crotta 3.10 Lixnaw 1.11
Winning captain was Thomas Dillion & player of the match went to Crotta’s Denis Nolan
Mid Kerry Senior Football Championship, sponsored by Bunkers Bar and Restaurant Killorglin
Keel 3-6 Laune Rangers 2-17
North Kerry Football
U13 Championship, Tommy Madden Tournament
Listowel 3-8 Knock Brosna 0-8
Moyvane 3-12 Tarbert 0-9
Ballyduff 4-6 Duagh 0-8
U12 East Region Football Go Games sponsored by MD O Shea Killarney
Listry 2-11 Killarney Legion 3-09
Rathmore 5-07 Kilcummin 5-18
Firies 5-08 Kenmare 5-09
Cordal 5-16 Fossa 5-03
Beaufort 5-07 Currow 5-13
Spa 5-10 Glenflesk 1-10
Division 3 U16 FINAL
Fossa 7-05 Currow 5-13
North Kerry Ladies Football
Trophyworld Under 16 Division 1
Ballymac 4-11 Corca Dhuibhne 0-19