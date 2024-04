Shannon Airport expects 2 million passengers through its doors this year.

Figures show over 1.9 million passengers travelled through Shannon last year, a 29% rise on the year before.

CEO of the Shannon Airport Group, Mary Considine, says all key air services last year surpassed expectations.

The Airport experienced a 12% increase in passenger traffic in the first quarter of this year, compared to 2023; and expects to reach the 2 million passenger mark for the first time since 2009.