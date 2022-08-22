Shannon Group will now be called The Shannon Airport Group

The Shannon Group has rebranded and will now be called The Shannon Airport Group.

Launching the initiative, Mary Considine, CEO of Shannon Group says they’re excited to unveil their brand refresh.

She says Shannon Airport and their property activities are the life blood of the region.

The group’s popular Shannon Airport consumer brand will remain unchanged.

The roll-out of the group’s revitalised look will be seen in the coming weeks across signage and on the group’s social media channels.