Gardaí in Kerry 'Go Purple' today to support victims of domestic violence

Gardaí in stations throughout Kerry have been holding events today, to mark their annual 'Go Purple day'

Go Purple Day was founded in 2020 by Garda Stacey Looby, who wanted to highlight to the public, that the Gardaí are there at all times to help victims of domestic violence.

Garda members are encouraged to wear purple or to hold individual events in their own Garda divisions, to promote the services available to victims.

Earlier today, Gardaí in Killarney held a coffee morning at the pastoral centre on Rock Road, while members in other parts of the county wore something purple on their uniforms or lit up their stations in purple lighting.

Sgt Lynda Brosnan from Tralee Garda Station says it's all about showing zero tolerance of domestic abuse: