Kerry TD calls for government action for domestic abuse

A Kerry TD believe the government has continued to fail to meet its legal obligations for victims of domestic abuse.

Pa Daly has raised the issue of the lack of refuge spaces for victims obligated under the Istanbul Convention.

Recently released CSO figures show that 52% of women and 28% of men reported experiencing sexual violence.

Advertisement

In response, the Sinn Fein TD also commented that the prevalence of sexual violence in Ireland reinforces the need for Government to ramp up its resources.