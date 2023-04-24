Advertisement
News

Kerry TD calls for government action for domestic abuse

Apr 24, 2023 11:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry TD calls for government action for domestic abuse Kerry TD calls for government action for domestic abuse
Deputy Pa Daly, Sinn Féin. Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD
Share this article

A Kerry TD believe the government has continued to fail to meet its legal obligations for victims of domestic abuse.

Pa Daly has raised the issue of the lack of refuge spaces for victims obligated under the Istanbul Convention.

Recently released CSO figures show that 52% of women and 28% of men reported experiencing sexual violence.

Advertisement

In response, the Sinn Fein TD also commented that the prevalence of sexual violence in Ireland reinforces the need for Government to ramp up its resources.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus