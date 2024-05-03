Public urged to explore all healthcare options available before attending UHK’s ED this weekend

The HSE is urging people to explore all healthcare options available to them before attending the Emergency Department at University Hospital Kerry this weekend.

Cork Kerry Community Healthcare (CKCH) and the South/Southwest Hospital Group (S/SWHG) issued a joint statement ahead of this bank holiday weekend.

They say emergency departments are often busier over long weekends and say patients with non-urgent injuries may get treatment faster in other settings.

This statement reminds people in Kerry and Cork of the best ways to access urgent care over the long weekend.

The HSE says pharmacies, out-of-hours GP services, injury units and ED’s will be open this weekend.

The HSE says with EDs often busier over long weekends, patients with non-urgent injuries may face longer waiting times as most urgent patients will be prioritised; it adds all patients will be seen.

The health body says some patients may be treated quicker in an injury unit, if they are suffering from non life-threatening injuries, such as broken bones, dislocations, sprains, wounds, scalds and minor burns.

Units in Cork city and county open this weekend:

The Mercy Urgent Care Centre at St Mary’s Health Campus Gurranabraher, open 8am to 6pm and available to those aged 10 and older

The Mallow Urgent Care Centre, open 8am to 7pm and available to those aged five and older

Bantry Urgent Care Centre, open 8am to 7pm and available to those aged five and older

In addition, the Cork Affidea ExpressCare clinic is available to treat minor injuries on the same terms as HSE injury units. It is open from 10am to 8pm for those aged 12 months and over. Injury units treat injuries that are not life-threatening, such as broken bones, dislocations, sprains, wounds, scalds and minor burns.

Regional Executive Officer of HSE South West, Dr Andy Phillips says they are doing everything possible to make sure that wait times are reduced and they’re asking the public to help by considering which part of the health service can best support them when they need it.

Options for non-emergency healthcare include:

