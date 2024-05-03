Advertisement
Department blames administrative error for releasing incorrect statement about Edenburn House

May 3, 2024 13:13 By radiokerrynews
Department blames administrative error for releasing incorrect statement about Edenburn House
The Department of Integration has blamed an administrative delay for the issuing of an incorrect statement about the offer of Edenburn House to house Ukrainian refugees.

The Department issued a statement to local representatives, and then to Radio Kerry, claiming the 18th century former hospital was offered up to house those fleeing the war in Ukraine.

McQuinn Consulting, acting on behalf of the owners of the property, then released a statement contradicting this.

The former tuberculosis hospital in Ballymacelligott was sold to a private buyer in September last year for €1.1 million, and had undergone some refurbishment since.

There was speculation that the property would be used to house either refugees or asylum seekers, but this was put to bed by McQuinn Consulting, acting on behalf of the owner of Edenburn House.

They released a statement in January this year, to say that two, three, and four-bedroom apartments will begin to come on the open market for letting to the public after refurbishment.

The Department of Integration then issued a statement this week to local TDs claiming the property had been offered and was still under consideration for housing people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

The Department also issued this statement to Radio Kerry.

The owners of this property again released a statement reiterating that the property will be let on the open market, and any statements to the contrary are inaccurate.

Following further queries from Radio Kerry, the Department of Integration says this building had been offered and was being considered, but the offer is not progressing and had been withdrawn.

Radio Kerry understands this offer was withdrawn before the end of last year.

The Department says due to an administrative delay in updating the records, the offer was still showing as undergoing assessment.

It confirmed that there is no active offer to house Ukrainian refugees at Edenburn House.

