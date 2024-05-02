Advertisement
News

Owners of Edenburn House deny it will house Ukrainian refugees

May 2, 2024 09:32 By radiokerrynews
Owners of Edenburn House deny it will house Ukrainian refugees
Share this article

The owners of Edenburn House have denied reports it is to house Ukranian refugees.

In a statement issued on their behalf by McQuinn Property Services, they say "any statements to the contrary are inaccurate".

The Department of Integration said it had received an offer of accommodation for "beneficiaries of Temporary Protection" at Edenburn House.

Advertisement

The 18th century former hospital in Ballymacelligott was sold to a private buyer for €1.1 million last September, and had since been refurbished.

This morning, McQuinn Properties issued a statement on behalf of the landlord of Edenburn House denying the Department of Integration's claim.

It says they wish "to reiterate, as previously confirmed in [their] statement in January, that the property will be let on the open market".

Advertisement

The statement continued "prospective tenants are now invited to submit their interest in viewing the apartments once works are completed".

They say the renovations are still "some months" from completion.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Nominations sought for Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards
Advertisement
Man sent forward to Central Criminal Court for Rath Cemetery murder trial
Kerry Gardaí urge victims of stalking to come forward and report it
Advertisement

Recommended

Thursday Local GAA Results and Fixtures
Kerry U20 Munster Champions
Nominations sought for Lee Strand/Kerry Garda Youth Achievement Awards
Man sent forward to Central Criminal Court for Rath Cemetery murder trial
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus