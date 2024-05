Garry Ringrose and Hugo Keenan are both out of Leinster's Investec Champions Cup semi-final with Northampton tomorrow.

The pair have been struggling with injury and haven't been included in the matchday squad named by head coach Leo Cullen.

There are two changes to the team following the win over La Rochelle in the quarter-final, with Josh van der Flier and Ross Molony both drafted into the pack.

Caelan Doris will wear the captain's armband for the game at Croke Park.