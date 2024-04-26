39 adults in homeless accommodation in Kerry

39 adults were in homeless accommodation in Kerry at the end of March.

That’s a 5% increase compared to the previous month; there were 37 adults in homeless accommodation in the county at the end of February.

In the South-West region, which covers Kerry and Cork, there were 83 families including 151 children, accessing emergency accommodation.

Nationally, the number of homeless people is 13,866 people were homeless in March, which is a record high.

The figures cover from March 25th to 31st and were published in the Department of Housing’s monthly homelessness report.