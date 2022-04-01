Work to do for Maguire at Chevron Championship

Leona Maguire goes into the second round of the Chevron Championship with work to do.

The Cavan golfer opened the first Major of the year with a level par round of 72.

Jennifer Kupcho and Minjee Lee share top spot on 6 under par.

Stephanie Meadow is 1 over.

Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell were off the pace on the opening day of the Valero Texas Open.

They'll tee off their respective second rounds today from level par and 2 over par respectively.

Scotland's Russell Knox is out in front on 7 under.