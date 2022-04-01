Advertisement
Work to do for Maguire at Chevron Championship

Apr 1, 2022 07:04 By radiokerrysport
Leona Maguire goes into the second round of the Chevron Championship with work to do.

The Cavan golfer opened the first Major of the year with a level par round of 72.

Jennifer Kupcho and Minjee Lee share top spot on 6 under par.

Stephanie Meadow is 1 over.

Rory McIlroy and Graeme McDowell were off the pace on the opening day of the Valero Texas Open.

They'll tee off their respective second rounds today from level par and 2 over par respectively.

Scotland's Russell Knox is out in front on 7 under.

