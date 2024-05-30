Advertisement
News

Over €3 million announced for Housing Adaptation Grants in Kerry

May 30, 2024 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Over €3 million announced for Housing Adaptation Grants in Kerry
Share this article

Over €3.2 million in funding has been announced to help disabled or older people in Kerry to suitably adapt their homes.

The funding will be used for the Housing Adaptation Grant, which is distributed by local authorities to help older and disabled people make their accommodation more suitable for their needs.

Grants of up to €30,000 are available for disabled people to adapt their homes, and up to €8,000 is available for adaptation works for older people.

Advertisement

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the funding.

Minister Foley said the increased funding for this year will allow Kerry County Council to continue to support older and disabled people to live independently in their own homes.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Listowel Writers’ Week winners announced
Advertisement
President says he is deeply grateful for being honoured at Listowel Writers’ Week
Kerry among sites earmarked for migrants to take pressure off Dublin
Advertisement

Recommended

Listowel Writers’ Week winners announced
Plenty Of Irish Out On The Course Today
More Olympic Hopefuls In The Ring Today
Djokovic In Round 2 Action In France
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus