Over €3 million announced for Housing Adaptation Grants in Kerry

Over €3.2 million in funding has been announced to help disabled or older people in Kerry to suitably adapt their homes.

The funding will be used for the Housing Adaptation Grant, which is distributed by local authorities to help older and disabled people make their accommodation more suitable for their needs.

Grants of up to €30,000 are available for disabled people to adapt their homes, and up to €8,000 is available for adaptation works for older people.

Advertisement

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley has welcomed the funding.

Minister Foley said the increased funding for this year will allow Kerry County Council to continue to support older and disabled people to live independently in their own homes.