Tiger Woods returns to action in the Genesis Invitational on the PGA Tour in California today.

It's a tournament Woods has never won - he tees off at 5.25pm Irish time.

Just after 4.30, Seamus Power begins his challenge, and Rory Mcllroy - who will become the new world number one if he wins this week - is out just before 8 o'clock Irish time.

Leona Maguire plays in the Saudi Ladies International.