Wins In Oaks Heats For Liam Dowling-Owned Greyhounds At Shelbourne Park

There were two wins for Ballymacelligott's Liam Dowling at Shelbourne Park last night.

Ballymac Art won the first race and Heat 1 of the Oaks from Trap 2 in 28:40 while Ballymac Whispa won the second heat in from Trap 1 in 28:23.

Meanwhile, there was an action packed weekend of top class racing at the Kingdom Greyhound stadium over the weekend.

On Fri night there was the two semi finals of the Lee Strand 550 plus a top class supporting program.

The first semi final was won by BallyRoyal Gatti, in 29.96 trained in Tralee by John kelliher for Darragh Sheehan of Lohercannon, with Trowmedownsumtin and Millridge Jayden taking the other qualifying places.

The second semi final was won by Tullig Cyrname in 29.78 making it his seventh win on the trot with Saleen Lucas and Killeacle Paula taking the other qualifying places for next Sat nights final for a winner’s prize of € 6500.

There was also the four first round heats of the Solar Beo Dingle A1 525 yds stake and the heat winners were Prime Contender for Gearoid o Connor in Dingle in 28.80, Sporting Vivi for Jerry Griffin Abbeyfeale in 28.48, Ballymac Run for liam Dowling Ballymac in 28.45 and Russmur Fantasy trained in Castleisland by James o Regan for Jerry Murphy of Abbeyfeale.

The final race of Friday night was won in most impressive fashion by Coolboy Rusty for Eric Prestage of Ventry in 28.18.

Saturday night's racing featured a double for Richard Gentleman of Kilmoyley with Garrison Kazan winning the first race in 17.77 over the 325 yds distance in 17.77 and Garrison Bejing taking race 8 in 29.14.

Other notable winners were Call me Quick for Gerry Horgan of Firies in 28.95, Devon Glory for Maurice Sheehan of Templeglantine in 28.78, Palatine Holly in 28.98 for Catleisland trainer James o Regan and owner Stuart Welford of Scartaglin.

Coill Bhui Noir was the winner of the Resets A7 final for John and Sinead o Sullivan of Listowel in 29.09.

Racing again on Tuesday night with first of 10 races off at 6.57.