Ipswich can put one foot in the Premier League tonight

Apr 30, 2024 12:34 By radiokerrysport
Ipswich can put one foot in the Premier League tonight
Ipswich Town can take a huge step towards promotion from the English Championship tonight.

A victory at Coventry would take them three points clear of Leeds United going into the final game of the season.

That game has an 8pm start.

