Ipswich can put one foot in the Premier League tonight

Ipswich Town can take a huge step towards promotion from the English Championship tonight.
A victory at Coventry would take them three points clear of Leeds United going into the final game of the season.
That game has an 8pm start.
Advertisement
Ipswich Town can take a huge step towards promotion from the English Championship tonight.
A victory at Coventry would take them three points clear of Leeds United going into the final game of the season.
That game has an 8pm start.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus