Advertisement
Sport

Shels go 4 clear

May 21, 2024 07:49 By radiokerrysport
Shels go 4 clear
Share this article

Shelbourne opened up a four-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division last night, and denied Stephen Kenny a first point as St. Pat’s boss in the process.

Evan Caffrey’s strike in the sixth minute of added time saw Shels beat Pats by 2-goals to 1.

Caffrey's goal sparked wild celebrations from the Shels players and supporters - boss Damien Duff says their winner was fully deserved

Advertisement

Second placed Derry City fell to 1-nil defeat away to Shamrock Rovers.

Johnny Kenny’s seventh league goal of the season separating the sides, while Rovers’ Graham Burke saw a first-half penalty saved by Brian Maher.

==

Advertisement

In the First Division last night, it finished Wexford 1 Cobh Ramblers 1.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement
Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results
Three Irish crews can book Olympic qualification this morning
Advertisement

Recommended

Kerry County Council seeking to buy turnkey housing and development land
Tralee teenager found safe and well
Kerry road remains closed as man taken to hospital following collision
Tuesday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus