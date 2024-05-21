Shels go 4 clear

Shelbourne opened up a four-point lead at the top of the SSE Airtricity Premier Division last night, and denied Stephen Kenny a first point as St. Pat’s boss in the process.

Evan Caffrey’s strike in the sixth minute of added time saw Shels beat Pats by 2-goals to 1.

Caffrey's goal sparked wild celebrations from the Shels players and supporters - boss Damien Duff says their winner was fully deserved

Second placed Derry City fell to 1-nil defeat away to Shamrock Rovers.

Johnny Kenny’s seventh league goal of the season separating the sides, while Rovers’ Graham Burke saw a first-half penalty saved by Brian Maher.

In the First Division last night, it finished Wexford 1 Cobh Ramblers 1.