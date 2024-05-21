Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

Credit Union Credit Union SHL
Division 2A
Abbeydorney 2-23 Tralee Parnells 0-10
Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 2A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
St Brendan's (B Team) 5 5 0 0 80 43 37 10
Kilmoyley G.A.A. (B Team) 6 5 0 1 87 68 19 10
Abbeydorney (B Team) 5 4 0 1 109 61 48 8
Causeway (B Team) 5 1 1 3 76 66 10 3
Kenmare Shamrocks 5 1 0 4 10 25 -15 2
Rathmore 5 1 0 4 45 97 -52 2
Tralee Parnells (B Team) 5 0 1 4 59 106 -47 1
Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region U17's football competition
Division 1 Semi-final
Na Gaeil 3-05 Laune Rangers 2-13
Division 2 Final
Ballymacelligott 1-17 Na Fianna (Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist) 2-05
Division 3
Ardfert 3-09 St. Michaels Foilmore/Skellig Rangers 3-16
Milltown/Castlemaine 3-08(17) Kerins O`Rahilly's/St Pats Blennerville 1-12(15)
Division 4 Semi-finals
Renard/St Mary's/Valentia 5-13(28) Castlegregory 3-20(29)
Dromid/Waterville 3-17 Dingle 2-11
East Kerry Under 17 League
Division 1
Killarney Legion 3-11 Rathmore 4-16
Division 2
Cordal 3-13 Glenflesk 2-22
Currow 2-08 Firies 6-14
Division 3
Gneeveguilla 7-07 (28) Beaufort 5-14 (29)
North Kerry Ladies Football
Clanmaurice Medical Practice
Under 16
Division 4
Finuge/St Seanans 7-11 v Knock/Brosna 5-07