Tuesday local GAA fixtures & results

May 21, 2024 07:51 By radiokerrysport
Credit Union Credit Union SHL

Division 2A

Abbeydorney 2-23 Tralee Parnells 0-10

Credit Union Credit Union SHL Division 2A
TEAM PLD WON DRAW LOST FOR AGAINST DIFF POINTS
St Brendan's (B Team) 5 5 0 0 80 43 37 10
Kilmoyley G.A.A. (B Team) 6 5 0 1 87 68 19 10
Abbeydorney (B Team) 5 4 0 1 109 61 48 8
Causeway (B Team) 5 1 1 3 76 66 10 3
Kenmare Shamrocks 5 1 0 4 10 25 -15 2
Rathmore 5 1 0 4 45 97 -52 2
Tralee Parnells (B Team) 5 0 1 4 59 106 -47 1

Kelliher's Toyota Tralee Central Region U17's football competition

Division 1 Semi-final

Na Gaeil 3-05 Laune Rangers 2-13

Division 2 Final

Ballymacelligott 1-17 Na Fianna (Sneem/Derrynane/Templenoe/Tuosist) 2-05

Division 3

Ardfert 3-09 St. Michaels Foilmore/Skellig Rangers 3-16

Milltown/Castlemaine 3-08(17) Kerins O`Rahilly's/St Pats Blennerville 1-12(15)

Division 4 Semi-finals

Renard/St Mary's/Valentia 5-13(28) Castlegregory 3-20(29)

Dromid/Waterville 3-17 Dingle 2-11

East Kerry Under 17 League

Division 1

Killarney Legion 3-11 Rathmore 4-16

Division 2

Cordal 3-13 Glenflesk 2-22

Currow 2-08 Firies 6-14

Division 3

Gneeveguilla 7-07 (28) Beaufort 5-14 (29)

North Kerry Ladies Football

Clanmaurice Medical Practice

Under 16

Division 4

Finuge/St Seanans 7-11 v Knock/Brosna 5-07

