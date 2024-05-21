Kerry County Council is seeking to buy turnkey housing units and development land to increase housing supply.

The council is inviting expressions of interest to sell either houses or land in all areas of the county, particularly in Tralee, Killarney, Killorglin, Listowel and Dingle.

It’s part of the government’s Housing For All programme.

Advertisement

The closing date for applications is 5pm on Friday June 7th.

Information and forms are available from Kerry County Council by emailing [email protected] or by calling 066 719 1334.