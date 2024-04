A Green Party candidate in Tralee says he hopes the deadline for the Increased Cost of Business (ICOB) grant is extended.

Anluan Dunne says he’s very disappointed with the low level of uptake and publicity for this grant, which is aimed at assisting local businesses with increased cost of operating.

Up to €5,000 is available under the grant, which closes tomorrow, and Anluan Dunne says there should be an extension to allow more business owners apply.