Wins for Liverpool and Arsenal

Diogo Jota scored both goals as Liverpool beat Leicester 2-0 at Anfield last night to move within 9 points of Premier League leaders Manchester City.
It was Liverpool's fifth straight win in all competitions.
Arsenal are up to fifth in the table after their 1-0 victory at Wolves.
Defender Gabriel scored the only goal of the game, but Arsenal had to hang on after forward Gabriel Martinelli was sent off.
Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was proud of his players
League of Ireland winners Shamrock Rovers welcome FAI Cup champions St Patrick's Athletic to Tallaght Stadium tonight for the President's Cup encounter.
Kick off is at 8pm.