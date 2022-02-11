Advertisement
Sport

Wins for Liverpool and Arsenal

Feb 11, 2022 08:02 By radiokerrysport
Wins for Liverpool and Arsenal Wins for Liverpool and Arsenal
Share this article

Diogo Jota scored both goals as Liverpool beat Leicester 2-0 at Anfield last night to move within 9 points of Premier League leaders Manchester City.

It was Liverpool's fifth straight win in all competitions.

Arsenal are up to fifth in the table after their 1-0 victory at Wolves.

Advertisement

Defender Gabriel scored the only goal of the game, but Arsenal had to hang on after forward Gabriel Martinelli was sent off.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was proud of his players

League of Ireland winners Shamrock Rovers welcome FAI Cup champions St Patrick's Athletic to Tallaght Stadium tonight for the President's Cup encounter.

Advertisement

Kick off is at 8pm.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus