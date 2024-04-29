Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Kerry LGFA U14 Co. League
Division 1 A
Corca Dhuibhne 2-09 -v- Castleisland Desmonds 1-12
Southern Gaels 7-09 -v- Churchill 1-05
Division 1 B
Cromane 1-06 -v- MKL Gaels 6-14
Division 3
Moyvane 1-04 -v- Killarney Legion 9-04
Scart/Cordal 5-05 -v- Laune Rangers 4-12
Na Gaeil 3-06 -v- Beafort 8-07
Division 4
Beale 2-06 -v- Fossa 7-08
Kilcummin 8-18 -v- Ballymac 0-07
Spa 2-02 -v- Austin Stacks 5-10
Division 5
Firies 4-01 -v- Shannonside Tarbert 1-06
Division 6
Glenflesk 3-07 -v- Finuge/St Senans 5-03
St Pats 1-07 -v- Milltown/Castlemaine 3-06
Ballyduff -v- Dingle - Ballyduff 4.00pm – called off
Division 7
Southern Gael B 8-14 -v- Annascaul/Castlegregory 2-06
MKL Gaels 1-09 -v- Inbhear Scéine Gaels 7-11
Abbeydorney B 2-03 -v- Listowel Emmets 3-07
Division 8
Kerins O Rahillys -v- Beale
Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup
Division 5
MKL Gaels B 3-10 -v – Currow 2-01
Today:
Credit Union SHL Division 1
Games at 7
First named at home
St Brendan's V Ballyheigue
Crotta O'Neill's V Abbeydorney
Central Region U17 Football League
Round 3
Games at 7
Division 1A:
Churchill v Ballymacelligott.
Laune Rangers v Austin Stacks.
Division 1B:
Na Gaeil v Keel/Listry.
John Mitchels v Na Fianna(SDTT)
Division 3:
St. Michaels Foilmore/Skellig Rangers v Annascaul/Lispole.
An Ghaeltacht v Kerins O`Rahilly's/St Pats Blennerville.
Ardfert v Milltown/Castlemaine.
Division 4:
Castleisland Desmonds/Scartaglen v Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane.
Castlegregory v Dingle.
Dromid/Waterville v Renard/St. Mary's/Valentia.
East Kerry Minor Football League
Round 2 at 7
Division 1
Legion V Dr Crokes
Kenmare v Rathmore
Division 2
Glenflesk V Currow
Kilcummin V Firies
Division 3
Fossa V Beaufort
North Kerry Minor Football League
Round 1
First named at home
Games at 7
Division 1
Listowel Emmets (A) v Moyvane
Division 2
Beale v Finuge
Knocknagoshel/Brosna v Duagh
St Senans v Listowel Emmets (B)
North Kerry Ladies Football
Clanmaurice Medical Practice
Under 16
Division 1
Churchill v Castleisland Desmond’s @ 7-00
Division 2
Austin Stacks v Na Gaeil @ 6-30
Division 3
Annascaul/Castlegregory v Moyvane @ 7-00