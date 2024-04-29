Advertisement
Sport

Monday local GAA fixtures & results

Apr 29, 2024 08:06 By radiokerrysport
Monday local GAA fixtures & results
Share this article

Kerry LGFA U14 Co. League

Division 1 A
Corca Dhuibhne 2-09 -v- Castleisland Desmonds 1-12
Southern Gaels 7-09 -v- Churchill 1-05

Division 1 B
Cromane 1-06 -v- MKL Gaels 6-14

Advertisement

Division 3
Moyvane 1-04 -v- Killarney Legion 9-04
Scart/Cordal 5-05 -v- Laune Rangers 4-12
Na Gaeil 3-06 -v- Beafort 8-07

Division 4
Beale 2-06 -v- Fossa 7-08
Kilcummin 8-18 -v- Ballymac 0-07
Spa 2-02 -v- Austin Stacks 5-10

Division 5
Firies 4-01 -v- Shannonside Tarbert 1-06

Advertisement

Division 6
Glenflesk 3-07 -v- Finuge/St Senans 5-03
St Pats 1-07 -v- Milltown/Castlemaine 3-06
Ballyduff -v- Dingle - Ballyduff 4.00pm – called off

Division 7
Southern Gael B 8-14 -v- Annascaul/Castlegregory 2-06
MKL Gaels 1-09 -v- Inbhear Scéine Gaels 7-11
Abbeydorney B 2-03 -v- Listowel Emmets 3-07

Division 8
Kerins O Rahillys -v- Beale

Advertisement

Credit Union Donal Curtin Cup
Division 5
MKL Gaels B 3-10 -v – Currow 2-01

Today:

Credit Union SHL Division 1

Advertisement

Games at 7

First named at home

St Brendan's V Ballyheigue

Advertisement

Crotta O'Neill's V Abbeydorney

Central Region U17 Football League

Round 3

Games at 7

Division 1A:

Churchill v Ballymacelligott.

Laune Rangers v Austin Stacks.

Division 1B:

Na Gaeil v Keel/Listry.

John Mitchels v Na Fianna(SDTT)

Division 3:

St. Michaels Foilmore/Skellig Rangers v Annascaul/Lispole.

An Ghaeltacht v Kerins O`Rahilly's/St Pats Blennerville.

Ardfert v Milltown/Castlemaine.

Division 4:

Castleisland Desmonds/Scartaglen v Glenbeigh/Glencar/Cromane.

Castlegregory v Dingle.

Dromid/Waterville v Renard/St. Mary's/Valentia.

East Kerry Minor Football League

Round 2 at 7

Division 1

Legion V Dr Crokes

Kenmare v Rathmore

Division 2

Glenflesk V Currow

Kilcummin V Firies

Division 3

Fossa V Beaufort

North Kerry Minor Football League

Round 1

First named at home

Games at 7

Division 1

Listowel Emmets (A) v Moyvane

Division 2

Beale v Finuge

Knocknagoshel/Brosna v Duagh

St Senans v Listowel Emmets (B)

North Kerry Ladies Football

Clanmaurice Medical Practice

Under 16

Division 1

Churchill v Castleisland Desmond’s @ 7-00

Division 2

Austin Stacks v Na Gaeil @ 6-30

Division 3

Annascaul/Castlegregory v Moyvane @ 7-00

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Seedings confirmed for Sam Maguire Cup
Advertisement
Kerry team named for the Munster Minor opener
Monday local soccer fixtures & results
Advertisement

Recommended

37% rise in cases involving uninsured drivers in Kerry last year
Funeral of man killed in North Cork crash taking place today
Over 11,700 people on waiting lists at University Hospital Kerry
Seedings confirmed for Sam Maguire Cup
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus