West Brom sack manager Valerian Ismael

Feb 2, 2022 15:02 By radiokerrysport
West Brom have sacked their manager, Valerian Ismael.

The Baggies sit fifth in the Championship, but have lost four of their last six league games.

Ismael was only appointed in July, when he replaced Sam Allardyce at the Hawthorns.

