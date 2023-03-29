Advertisement
Wednesday Local GAA fixtures and results

Mar 29, 2023 09:03 By radiokerrysport
Wednesday Local GAA fixtures and results Wednesday Local GAA fixtures and results
Today

First named at home

U-15 County Football League - Division 1A
Dr. Crokes V Na Gaeil 19:00

U-15 County Football League - Division 1B
Churchill V Austin Stacks 19:00
Ballymacelligott V Firies 19:00

U-15 County Football League - Division 2A
Milltown/Castlemaine V An Ghaeltacht 19:00
Kenmare V Fossa 19:00
Ballyduff V Rathmore 19:00

U-15 County Football League - Division 2B
Glenflesk V St Senan's 19:00
Ardfert Football Club V Kilcummin 19:00

U-15 County Football League - Division 3A
Spa Killarney V Kerins O'Rahilly's 19:00
Dromid/Waterville V Knocknagoshel/Brosna 19:00

U-15 County Football League - Division 3B
Scartaglin V Tarbert 19:00
Duagh V Cordal 19:00

U-15 County Football League - Division 7A
Northern Gaels V Annascaul/Lispole 19:00
Dingle V Currow 19:00

U-15 County Football League - Division 7B
St Michael's-Foilmore V Gneeveguilla 18:45
Moyvane V Glenbeigh/Glencar/ Cromane 19:00

U-15 County Football League - Division 9A
Wed, 29 Mar, Venue: Killarney Legion , (1), Killarney Legion V Austin Stacks 19:00

U-15 County Football League - Division 9B
Ardfert Football Club V Dr. Crokes 19:00
Ballymacelligott V Na Gaeil 19:00, Ref: TBC

U-15 County Football League - Division 9C
John Mitchels V Glenflesk 19:00

