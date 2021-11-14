Warriors win but Lakers lose

Garvey’s Tralee Warriors defeated Bright DCU Saints 86-72 in the Men’s Super League.
Scott’s Lakers St.Paul’s Killarney lost 92-71 to UCC Blue Demons in the Men’s National League.
Advertisement
Garvey’s Tralee Warriors defeated Bright DCU Saints 86-72 in the Men’s Super League.
Scott’s Lakers St.Paul’s Killarney lost 92-71 to UCC Blue Demons in the Men’s National League.
Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.
Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus