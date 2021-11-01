Tommy Walsh felt it was his time to step away from inter county football.

The Kerins O’Rahilly’s player, Head of Taxation at CDS Law & Tax and now on the Council of the Irish Tax Institute, last month announced he was quitting the Kerry set-up.

Walsh was a member of the 2007 Sam Maguire winning panel & played a starring role in the 2009 All-Ireland Final victory over Cork

Tommy Walsh will serve on the Council which oversees the strategic governance of the leading representative body for Ireland’s Chartered Tax Advisors.

Walsh, who operates from the CDS Law & Tax Office in his native Tralee, said: “I was elected to the Council of the Irish Tax Institute in June and took up my appointment in September. It’s great for the firm to have some representation on the Council in County Kerry. My involvement on the Council will provide me with an opportunity to be involved in the strategic direction and governance of the Institute and provide a forum for local lawyers, accountants and tax professionals to make representations through me. Through my involvement on various committees, the make-up of which will be determined in the coming weeks, I expect to work closely with other Council members by discussing matters that we’re seeing and experiencing within the industry. I’m very much looking forward to my tenure with the Council.”