Kerry must beat Laois in Tralee this evening to have any chance of reaching the Joe McDonagh Cup final.

The Kingdom hurlers also need Offaly to do them a favour and get the better of Carlow.

Going into these final round of fixtures Offaly have already qualified for the final. Carlow are second in the table on 6 points, Kerry and Laois each have 5 points.

Advertisement

Kerry-Laois is at 5.30.